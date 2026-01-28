North Korea tests upgraded KN-25 multiple launch rocket system

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has conducted a test of an upgraded version of the 600mm MLRS, called the KN-25.

The system can use both non-nuclear and nuclear warheads, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The new version of the launcher was shown in an official photo report — it’s noticeably different from previous versions.

It is reported that during the tests, four missiles were launched, which hit a target 358.5 km from the launch site.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also commented on the test results, providing additional details in his speech.

“A technical upgrade has been carried out to make the most effective use of this weapon system’s powerful capabilities. Accordingly, it is suitable for use in special attacks,” Kim Jong-un said.

This is the second North Korean missile system that has been separately reported to have been tested with a new navigation and control system that is protected from external influences.

In 2024, the KN-25 heavy MLRS received a new chassis similar to that used in the KN-23 missile system.

The KN-25 rocket system has a unique caliber of 600mm and a rocket length of approximately 8 meters.

The rocket weighs an estimated 3 tons.

These dimensions make it the largest rocket of its class in the world, bringing the KN-25 closer in characteristics to operational-tactical missiles.

The missile is equipped with a non-nuclear high-explosive warhead, but in October 2022, the KN-25 was included in the list of missiles that, according to the North Korean government, are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons.

