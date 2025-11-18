North Korea warns of “nuclear domino” after US-South Korea submarine deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has condemned South Korea’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. approval, warning that it could trigger a “nuclear domino” effect in the region.

The announcement follows the public release of a bilateral agreement between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, which includes a commitment to pursue the complete denuclearization of North Korea. The deal also permits South Korea to develop nuclear-powered attack submarines—a long-standing goal for Seoul aimed at countering China’s naval presence and the North’s nuclear threats, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA criticized the pact, claiming it exposes the “confrontational will” of the U.S. and South Korea and aggravates regional tensions. KCNA also accused Seoul of secretly seeking nuclear weapons, potentially sparking an arms race.

Seoul has emphasized that the submarine program is purely defensive, with spokesperson Kang Yu-jung stating that South Korea harbors no hostile intentions toward the North. Analysts, however, note that Pyongyang remains reluctant to engage with Washington unless the U.S. recognizes it as a nuclear state.

President Trump has reiterated his readiness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although past negotiations during his first term failed to yield a nuclear agreement.Top of Form

News.Az