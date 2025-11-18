Palestinian FM calls UN vote ‘first step towards peace’ in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said Tuesday that the U.N. Security Council’s adoption of a resolution endorsing U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza conflict represents a necessary first step toward peace.

The U.S.-drafted resolution, adopted Monday, authorizes a multinational security force in Gaza and establishes an international oversight mechanism for the territory, devastated by two years of war, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shahin emphasized that while the resolution marks progress, issues like Palestinian self-determination and eventual statehood still need to be addressed. He noted that implementation must follow international law and that the Palestinian Authority’s role could be defined later.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, effective since October 10, continues despite occasional violations, and most hostages have been released. European and Arab nations insist that Gaza be governed by the Palestinian Authority, while Israel opposes Palestinian independence and PA involvement.

News.Az