North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho to visit Baku

In Baku, the Minister will participate in the Non-Aligned Movement conference.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho flew out of Pyongyang to Beijing on Tuesday morning to further travel to Azerbaijan and Russia, the Japanese NHK television reported referring to numerous diplomatic sources.

According to Oxu.Az, the minister will travel to Azerbaijan, where he will participate in the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (April 5-6), and then will leave for Russia.

At the same time, the broadcaster notes that there is no official information from the North Korean government yet.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that Moscow is working on the visit of the North Korea Foreign Minister to Russia in the near future.

