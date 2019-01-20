Northern Cyprus’ Ada TV airs program on 20 January tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ada TV channel of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has broadcast a special program on the 29th anniversary of the bloody January tragedy, AZERTAC reports.

The Turkic speaking audience was broadly informed of the military crime committed against the Azerbaijani people in the night from the 19th to 20th January.

A guest of the program, chairman of the Azerbaijan-Cyprus Friendship Society Orkhan Hasanoglu drew the audience’s attention to the causes and consequences of the military crime committed against the people of Azerbaijan, and responded to questions from the host of the program.

News.Az

