Northern UK braces for blizzard conditions, heavy snowfall

The northernmost regions of the UK are bracing for possible blizzard conditions as unpredictable weather patterns bring more snow in the coming weeks.

Parts of Scotland will likely be the worst hit, and there could be up to 29cm of snow in some regions as freezing temperatures sweep in, News.az reports, citing foreign media. According to weather predictions from WXCharts, February 9 could be particularly blustery for the north of the UK, and frosty conditions could continue until Valentine’s Day.While the highlands will likely bear the brunt, many parts of the north should also be bracing for a cold spell and a dusting of snow.In London and south England, the conditions will be much less unpredictable, but there may still be a cold snap at the start of February.According to the Met Office’s long-term prediction: “Winds will be lighter, and this will bring the risk of overnight frost and fog. Overall, temperatures will be close to normal for most.“Brief colder spells are likely in between weather systems, though, and the south is likely to be at greatest risk of seeing some overnight frost and fog.”Luckily, parts of southern England will be spared from snow for the time being as Brits start looking forward to Spring getting closer.As we near the end of February, things will hopefully start to look a bit brighter and slightly warmer.News of some unsettled weather in February comes shortly after the country recovers from Storm Éowyn which brought extremely high winds and grim conditions to the country last week.Last week, London was placed under a “yellow” wind warning by the Met Office over warnings that flying debris could pose a risk to life.

