Northwestern University, Trump admin settle $75M dispute over research funds

Northwestern University reached a three-year, $75 million agreement with President Donald Trump's administration to restore its federal funding.

As part of the agreement, the university will pay the Department of Treasury, marking the end of a seven-month battle over hundreds of millions of federal aid, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

According to the agreement, the Trump administration permanently closed all civil rights investigations by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Education and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

The agreement comes after Cornell University reached an agreement with the Trump administration to “immediately restore” its frozen federal funding after negotiations over alleged civil rights violations, the school announced earlier this month.

In a statement issued to the school community, Northwestern maintains it has not relinquished institutional control, and it denies all wrongdoing.

Northwestern University Interim President Henry S. Bienen also stressed that the school’s agreement isn’t an admission of guilt.

“We had several hard red lines we refused to cross: We would not relinquish any control over whom we hire, whom we admit as students, what our faculty teach or how our faculty teach,” Bienen wrote, adding, “I would not have signed this agreement without provisions ensuring that is the case.”

Bienen added, “Northwestern runs Northwestern. Period.”

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon released a statement on Friday touting the deal as a "huge win" and "roadmap" for higher education leaders across the country.

"The deal cements policy changes that will protect students and other members of the campus from harassment and discrimination, and it recommits the school to merit-based hiring and admissions," McMahon said.

The school said it expects the federal funds to resume flowing within days and be fully restored within 30 days.

News.Az