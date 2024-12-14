Norway announces relocation of F-16 pilot training base for Ukraine to Portugal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway will continue its support for Ukraine’s defense by training Ukrainian F-16 pilots, but the training base will be moved from Denmark to Portugal, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram has annonuced.

“The fight the Ukrainians are waging is existential, and it is critical for both Norway and Europe’s security,” Gram said in the statement, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media. “It is crucial that we maintain and expand Western support for Ukraine, continually seeking new ways to assist their defense efforts.”Since 2023, Norway has provided aircraft, instructors, and technical support for the training program in Denmark. In 2025, Portugal will take over as the host nation for the initiative.The operation is part of a broader Air Defense Coalition aimed at strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force.In addition to military instructors, Norway’s Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) will contribute personnel to support technical training for Ukrainian pilots. Gram added that future training locations will be decided by the coalition.On Dec. 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Denmark, a key member of the coalition, had delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, boosting its air defense capabilities.This followed a Nov. 27 declaration by the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden, pledging to strengthen their support for Ukraine.

