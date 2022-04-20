Norway supplies 100 Mistral air defense missiles to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway sent 100 Mistral anti-defense missile systems to Ukraine in response to a request from Kyiv to provide various weapons, said the Scandinavian nation’s defense minister Bjørn Arild Gram, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The minister noted that the missiles are not used by the Norwegian army, but are a modern and effective weapon that can bring great benefits to Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Oslo to send weapons to his country, in particular, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and NASAMSmobile anti-aircraft missile systems.

News.Az