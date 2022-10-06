Norway to restrict passage of Russian fishing vessels to its ports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Norway decided on Thursday to restrict the passage of Russian fishing vessels to the country's ports, subjecting them to inspections and limiting their entry to only three ports, Norway’s Foreign Ministry said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The government has decided that Russian fishing vessels can cross only three ports; all Russian ships entering these ports must also be inspected. Russian fishing vessels will have access only to the ports of Tromse, Kirkenes and Batsfjord," the Foreign Ministry said.

Royal authorities are keeping a close eye on Russia’s activities in Norwegian waters and ports "to prevent a situation where Norway could be the country of transit for the illegal transportation of goods to Russia," the Ministry noted.

"Now we have information indicating the need to step up surveillance of Russian fishing vessels," Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said.

Russian fishing vessels will be checked by Norway’s customs officers upon arrival in their ports. "We are closely monitoring developments and are ready to take further action if required," Huitfeldt added.

