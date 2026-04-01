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Russia has openly acknowledged carrying out a targeted drone strike on a major sorting terminal belonging to Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest private postal and delivery company.19 Jun 2026-18:30
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Azerbaijan and Iran have signed a protocol on cooperation on the completion of the Astara Terminal and the expansion of freight transport along the North–South International Transport Corridor following talks between the two countries’ railway authorities in Tehran.11 Jun 2026-17:12
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Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal has suspended oil loading following an explosion near its single-buoy mooring (SBM) berths, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.05 Jun 2026-08:18
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Ukrainian drones launched a massive, coordinated deep-strike operation overnight, flying up to 1,100 kilometers into Russian territory to hit a massive oil terminal, a strategic naval base, and a vital weapons factory.03 Jun 2026-12:19
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Sofia Airport has secured €450 million in financing for the construction of its planned Terminal 3, marking a major step forward in the long-term expansion of Bulgaria’s main aviation hub.14 May 2026-16:54
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Ukraine launched a drone strike overnight on May 13 targeting oil infrastructure in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, triggering a fire at a key Black Sea port facility, according to Russian media reports and monitoring data.13 May 2026-11:09
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A marine terminal in Tuapse has been struck by a drone attack for the fourth time in recent weeks, causing a fire at the facility, regional authorities said on May 1, 2026.01 May 2026-10:25
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On the night of April 21, 2026, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) launched a successful strike against the Samara line-production-dispatch station in Russia.21 Apr 2026-17:43
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A fire broke out at an oil terminal in southern Russia's Krasnodar region, prompting a large firefighting operation, the region's emergency operational headquarters said early on Saturday.18 Apr 2026-04:52
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Tech experts are highlighting a suite of powerful hidden Microsoft utilities that render many paid third-party apps obsolete. While Microsoft often promotes consumer-facing features like Copilot, professional-grade tools like PowerToys, Sysinternals, and Windows Terminal remain largely unadvertised despite offering features that previously required expensive licenses.12 Apr 2026-16:44
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