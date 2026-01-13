Novokuznetsk maternity hospital closed after 9 newborns die

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maternity Hospital No. 1 in Novokuznetsk has been closed following the deaths of nine newborns during the New Year holiday week.

According to reports, two separate days saw three infants die within 24 hours, amid record-low birth rates in Kemerovo region. The hospital is officially closed due to an acute respiratory infection (ARI) quarantine. With the closure, the city of about 500,000 residents now has only one other maternity facility and a perinatal center, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Regional authorities, including Rospotrebnadzor and the Kemerovo Health Ministry, have launched an investigation. The exact causes of the deaths are expected to be revealed after laboratory analyses in the coming days.

News.Az