Novruz – as a main tradition reflecting Azerbaijan’s history and diverse heritage (ANALYTICS)

One of the most important features that identify each nation and distinguish it from other nations is its customs and traditions, a system of moral values. Azerbaijan has a rich cultural heritage with diverse traditions that are still practiced today.

It is the nation that is the creator of customs and traditions at all times, and at the same time preserves and enriches them and passes them on to future generations. Holiday traditions, weddings, funerals, hospitality, Mugham music, carpet weaving, Novruz holiday, cuisine, dance, etc. are considered to be a mirror of the national-spiritual face of Azerbaijani people.

Novruz holiday occupies a special place in the system of national moral values, which includes our rich traditions, at this level as well.

Novruz is one of the main traditions celebrated in Azerbaijan, as well as in many other countries in the region. It is a spring festival that marks the beginning of the new year and the start of the spring season. Novruz is celebrated on March 20-21, which coincides with the vernal equinox, the moment when the day and night are of equal length.

Novruz celebrations in Azerbaijan typically begin on the last Tuesday before the holiday, which is known as the “Od Chersenbesi” (Fire Tuesday). On this day, people traditionally jump over bonfires and burn old items to symbolize the renewal of life.

The main Novruz festivities start on the day of the holiday itself. People decorate their homes with sprouts and flowers and prepare traditional dishes such as samani (germinated wheat), shekerbura (sweet pastry with nuts and sugar), and dolma (stuffed vegetables). They also visit friends and family, exchange gifts, and participate in various outdoor activities such as kite flying and horse racing.

Novruz is also associated with many other customs and rituals in Azerbaijan. For example, young people visit the graves of their ancestors and offer them sweets and flowers. They also perform a traditional dance called yalli, which involves a circular formation and rhythmic clapping and chanting.

Overall, Novruz is an important cultural tradition in Azerbaijan that reflects the country's rich history and diverse heritage. It is a time for people to come together and celebrate the arrival of spring, the beginning of a new year, and the renewal of life.

