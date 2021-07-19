Now it is time to think about peace and to turn page – Azerbaijani president

Now it is time to think about peace and to turn the page, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with President of the European Council in Baku on Friday.

The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan put an end to a long-lasting Armenian occupation of its territories.

“Azerbaijan itself implemented resolutions of the UN Security Council, demanding unconditional and full withdrawal of Armenian troops from our territories, and Azerbaijan has put an end to war. Therefore, now it is time to think about peace and to turn the page. We are ready for that,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az