Nuggets guard Jamal Murray named NBA All-Star for first time

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Sunday, earning the honor in his ninth season in the league.

“When I saw that, so many things went through my mind—multiple 50-point games, multiple 50-point games in the playoffs,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said ahead of Denver’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, News.Az reports, citing NBA.com.

“Triple-double in the Finals, NBA champion, most wins in the West over the last 10 years, he’s the point guard of that team, 55-point game last year, a career-high 17 assists this year, NBA All-Star,” Adelman added. “All of those things made sense—except for the one that was missing.”

A native of Kitchener, Ontario, Murray was selected seventh overall in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. He now joins teammate Nikola Jokić, who was named an All-Star starter last week, marking the first time since 2010 that two Nuggets players have been selected to the All-Star Game. The last pair to do so was Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups.

This year’s All-Star Game will be held next weekend at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Murray, 28, is enjoying a career-best season across multiple categories, averaging 25.8 points, shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three-point range, along with 4.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He has played a central role in keeping Denver competitive amid a wave of injuries that sidelined Jokić, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valančiūnas, among others.

During a 16-game stretch without Jokić, Murray helped guide the Nuggets to a 10–6 record, allowing them to remain in contention in the Western Conference.

He has scored at least 30 points 13 times this season, surpassing his previous career high of 11 such games, and is among a dozen NBA players to post a 50-point performance this year. Murray has also recorded 11 games with double-digit assists, another personal best.

In December, he earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career. Murray and Jokić are now two of only five NBA players averaging at least 25 points, seven assists, and four rebounds per game this season.

Adelman credited Murray’s improved physical condition and mental sharpness for his breakout campaign.

“Your body is at its best when it’s not just the physical part—it’s your mind,” Adelman said. “He’s played the game so clean. He’s not fighting anything; he’s just playing. When a player that talented takes what’s given to him, a lot of success can happen.”

“Everything about him this year has been really fun to watch,” Adelman added. “This moment has been a long time coming, and he’ll represent our team well in Los Angeles.”

