Jokic returns with 31 points as Nuggets beat Clippers

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points to help Denver secure the win, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Jokic, the three-time NBA MVP, had missed 16 games after injuring his left knee in the first half of a Dec. 29 loss at Miami. During his absence, the Nuggets went 10–6, a stretch that also featured extended absences from starters Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun.

Despite being on a minutes restriction imposed by coach David Adelman, Jokic posted his 29th double-double of the season. The 30-year-old Serbian center was limited to 25 minutes, his second-lowest total in a game this season.

For Los Angeles, James Harden led the way with 25 points and nine assists. The Clippers entered the matchup having won 16 of their previous 19 games, the best win percentage in the NBA over that span.

Jokic took over late, scoring 11 points in a 3:47 stretch in the fourth quarter to push Denver’s lead from five points to 16. With the victory, the Nuggets improved to 7–3 this season in the second game of a back-to-back.

Jamal Murray finished with 22 points, while Peyton Watson added 21 for Denver. Murray knocked down four of his five 3-point attempts and dished out a team-high nine assists, marking the 35th time this season he has scored at least 20 points — matching a career high.

The Nuggets host Oklahoma City on Sunday night, while the Clippers visit Phoenix on Sunday night.