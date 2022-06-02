Number of Azerbaijanis studying in Turkiye disclosed

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 26,000 Azerbaijani students are currently receiving education in Turkiye, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at the 7th International Congress of Social Sciences in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan and Turkiye are actively working on the establishment of a joint university.

“The establishment of a joint university will be the most intensive stage of cooperation in the field of education between the two countries,” Amrullayev added.

News.Az