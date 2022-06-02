Yandex metrika counter

Number of Azerbaijanis studying in Turkiye disclosed

More than 26,000 Azerbaijani students are currently receiving education in Turkiye, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at the 7th International Congress of Social Sciences in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan and Turkiye are actively working on the establishment of a joint university.

“The establishment of a joint university will be the most intensive stage of cooperation in the field of education between the two countries,” Amrullayev added.  


