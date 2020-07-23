Number of Azerbaijanis suffered from attacks by Armenians abroad revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 40 Azerbaijanis living abroad were injured as a result of provocations organized by radical representatives of Armenian diaspora, managed by international Armenian extremist organizations and supported by the Armenian government, Trend reports referring to a statement from Azerbaijani diaspora.

The provocations were carried out in Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, the US (Washington and Los Angeles), Georgia, Turkey and Ukraine.

"Despite the fact that in most cases the police authorities in these countries were pre-notified of the aggressive intentions of Armenian extremists, they did not take the necessary security measures. This was especially evident in the provocations organized in Los Angeles and Brussels," said the statement.

As a result of the radicals’ uncontrolled aggression, 10 of the Azerbaijanis suffered in Belgium, four of whom were hospitalized, including one media representative. About 30 of the Azerbaijanis were injured in Los Angeles (five were hospitalized, including one woman).

Moreover, in Poland, the Netherlands and France, reacting to suppression of the Armenian armed forces by Azerbaijani army on the line of contact during the recent clashes, the radicals threw bottles, stones, glass shards and explosion packages at the Azerbaijanis, tried to overturn their cars, significantly damaged the buildings of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan.

News.Az





