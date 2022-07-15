Number of children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war rises to 352

As many as 352 children have been killed and 657 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Friday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Most child casualties were recorded in Donetsk region - 352, Kharkiv region - 191, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, and Zaporizhia region - 31.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,126 educational institutions have been damaged, 216 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az