Number of corruption related crimes increases in Armenia

The number of reported economic and corruption-related crimes in Armenia grew in the first 10 months of this year, according to the Armenian National Statistical Committee.

According to the NSC, corruption crimes in January-October 2018 amounted to 1,237 cases against 515 cases in the same period of 2017 (an increase of 2.4 times), Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

A total of 483 economic crimes were reported against 453 cases in the first 10 months of 2017 (an increase of 6.6%), ARKA reported.

More precisely, the number of cases involving manufacturing, storage or sale of counterfeit money or securities during the reporting period increased 2.7 times to 144 cases, while other economic crimes decreased by 15.2% to 339 cases.

The total number of reported crimes in the first 10 months of 2018 increased by 13.3% year-on-year to 18,208 cases.

