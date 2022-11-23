Number of people injured in earthquake in northwestern Turkiye rises to 68

Number of people injured in earthquake in northwestern Turkiye rises to 68

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of those who were injured after a powerful earthquake jolted Turkiye’s northwestern Duzce province early Wednesday reached 68, the country’s health minister told journalists, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

One of the injured is in critical condition, Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

“The treatment of 26 of the injured continues at hospitals. Apart from a severely injured patient, the general condition of our citizens is good, they do not have any serious problems,” he said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who arrived in Duzce immediately after the tremor, said there are no fatalities.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a 5.9 magnitude earthquake centered in the Golyaka district struck Duzce at 4.08 a.m. (0108GMT).

The quake occurred at a depth of 6.81 kilometers (4.2 miles).

It was also felt in Istanbul and other provinces, including northwestern Bolu, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bursa, Bilecik, and western Izmir and Kutahya provinces, as well as the capital Ankara.

In 1999, Duzce was hit by a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake which lasted 30 seconds, killing 710 people and injuring 2,679.

News.Az