Number of Turkish military contingent in Qatar disclosed

Currently, there are 113 Turkish servicemen in Qatar, the Turkish General Staff said in a message June 22, Trend reports.

According to the message, there are also five armored vehicles in the Turkish military base in Qatar.

The armed forces of Qatar and Turkey plan to conduct joint military exercises at the end of the month.

The Turkish military instructors left for Qatar June 19.

The military agreement between Qatar and Turkey came into force on June 9.

The document was signed in Ankara on November 10, 2016.

Earlier, Turkey passed a law on the ratification of the agreement between Turkey and Qatar on the deployment of the Turkish military contingent in Qatar.

The establishment of the Turkish military base in Qatar is stipulated by the agreement on strengthening bilateral cooperation signed by Turkey and Qatar in 2014.

