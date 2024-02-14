Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of congratulation to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich.

I sincerely congratulate you on the victory in the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This victory marks the culmination of the people’s support for your reform programs on increasing the welfare of the population, strengthening social protection, as well as on many other important issues. You have done tremendous things as the head of the state, and you continue to serve for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

You are well aware that I have a special attitude towards you and your country. I highly value our friendship and mutual confidence.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you robust health, good mood and new successes in your high state activity for the prosperity of the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

By restoring the territorial integrity of your country, you have fulfilled your father Heydar Aliyev’s dream, and at the same time, you have become a hero of the people."

News.Az