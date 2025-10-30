Nvidia CEO Huang arrives in South Korea for APEC event

Huang landed at Incheon International Airport earlier in the day and is expected to hold meetings in Seoul with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, according to industry sources, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The Nvidia chief, who is visiting South Korea for the first time since 2010, is also scheduled to attend an event in southern Seoul marking the 25th anniversary of the launch of his company's GeForce graphics processing unit.

On Friday, Huang will participate in the APEC CEO Summit under way in the southeastern city of Gyeongju and unveil the U.S. tech giant's vision for collaboration with South Korean businesses.

Huang said during an event in Washington on Tuesday (U.S. time) there will be a "delightful" announcement for South Koreans and U.S. President Donald Trump during his trip to Asia's No. 4 economy.

Huang declined to comment when asked by reporters about details of the announcement upon his arrival at the airport.

Sources said Nvidia is expected to sign supply agreements for artificial intelligence chips with Samsung Electronics Co., SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group and Naver Corp.