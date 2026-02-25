Nvidia gears up for Q4 earnings: What investors should know

The results come just weeks before the company’s GTC 2026 conference in San Jose, California, where Nvidia is expected to unveil major new products and outline its next phase of AI-driven growth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The report also follows the January debut of its latest AI superchip, Vera Rubin, at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas.

Nvidia recently expanded its partnership with Meta Platforms through a multiyear agreement that will see it supply both its Blackwell and Rubin AI processors. The deal also includes the first large-scale standalone deployment of Nvidia’s Grace CPU servers.

Much of Nvidia’s expansion this year is expected to be driven by hyperscale cloud providers such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta, which together plan to spend an estimated $650 billion on AI-related capital expenditures in 2026 alone.

According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, Nvidia is projected to report earnings per share of $1.53 on revenue of $65.8 billion for the quarter, up sharply from $0.89 per share and $39.3 billion in revenue during the same period last year.

The company’s data center division is expected to generate the bulk of that growth, with analysts forecasting segment revenue of $60.2 billion.

In a note ahead of the report, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh said shipments of Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra chips could provide an even stronger lift to data center sales. He noted that Blackwell Ultra carries a 20% to 30% higher average selling price than standard Blackwell chips and that Nvidia remains on track to ship nearly 30,000 AI server racks this year.

Investors will also be listening closely to comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang regarding sales to China. While the U.S. government has signaled that Nvidia can resume certain chip sales to the country, reports have been mixed about Chinese demand. Reuters has reported that authorities approved purchases of Nvidia’s H200 processors by Alibaba Group and Tencent, despite earlier guidance encouraging domestic chip alternatives.

Beyond data centers, Nvidia is expected to post gaming revenue of roughly $4 billion, representing 58% year-over-year growth. The segment may gain further momentum if reports prove accurate that Nvidia is preparing to launch its own laptop CPU, potentially competing with Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, and Qualcomm in the PC market.

Although PC chips would not rival the scale of Nvidia’s data center revenues, such a move could further strengthen its position among gamers and users seeking high-performance laptops capable of handling demanding applications and gaming on the go.