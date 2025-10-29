Nvidia shares surge, set to hit $5 trillion market valuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia shares rose 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday, putting the U.S. chipmaker on track for a $5 trillion market valuation.

CEO Jensen Huang announced $500 billion in AI chip bookings and revealed plans to build seven supercomputers for the U.S. government, highlighting Nvidia’s expanding role in artificial intelligence infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The surge reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s dominance in AI chips and its strategic partnerships with government agencies.

