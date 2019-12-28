NYC doctor sues Apple for using his heart technology in watch

Cardiologist Joseph Wiesel from the NYU School of Medicine has filed a lawsuit against Apple, claiming the tech giant is unlawfully using his heartbeat-monitoring technology in its Apple Watch, Bloomberg reported on Friday, Sputnik reported.

Apple Watch has a feature to measure the pulse of its owner and notifies them if it is irregular, which the doctor claims to be an invention he came up with back in 2017.

According to Dr. Wiesel, in September 2017 he contracted Apple Inc. and shared the detailed information about his invention with the company.

Apple has "refused to negotiate in good faith to avoid this lawsuit", the doctor said.

He now demands compensation from the tech giant and seeks to prevent Apple from using his technology without permission.

