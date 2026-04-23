Microsoft unveils massive AI investment in Australia

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Microsoft has announced a massive A$25 billion ($18 billion) investment in Australia’s artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure ecosystem, marking its largest-ever commitment in the country.

The announcement was made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during his visit to Australia, alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The investment will focus on expanding AI supercomputing and cloud infrastructure, strengthening cybersecurity capabilities, and supporting workforce training programs across the country.

Microsoft said the funding will significantly scale up its Azure AI and cloud systems in Australia, while also expanding its cybersecurity partnership with government agencies.

Key priorities include:

Expansion of AI and cloud infrastructure

Strengthening national cyber defense systems

Collaboration with Australia’s Department of Home Affairs

AI training programs for around three million Australians

The company also plans to expand its commercial cloud and AI/GPU capabilities in Australia by more than 140% by 2029.

Prime Minister Albanese said the initiative aligns with Australia’s broader strategy to harness artificial intelligence while managing its risks.

“Our National AI Plan is about ensuring Australians benefit from this transformative technology while staying protected,” he said.

Microsoft’s global AI expansion

The investment is part of a wider global push by Microsoft to expand AI infrastructure worldwide.

In recent years, the company has announced major commitments including:

A $10 billion investment in Japan for AI and cloud expansion

A $17.5 billion investment in India for cloud and AI infrastructure

Microsoft also previously pledged A$5 billion in Australia in 2023, focusing on AI infrastructure and cybersecurity.

The latest investment highlights the accelerating global race to build AI infrastructure, as countries compete to attract technology investment and strengthen digital capabilities.

For Australia, the deal is expected to boost economic growth, improve cybersecurity resilience, and expand access to AI skills across the workforce.

News.Az