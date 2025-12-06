NYT sues Perplexity AI over unauthorized content use

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York Times (NYT) has filed a lawsuit against Perplexity AI, alleging the startup copied, distributed, and displayed millions of articles without permission to power its generative AI products.

NYT claims that Perplexity’s tools fabricated content ("hallucinations") and falsely attributed it to the newspaper, including alongside its registered trademarks. The lawsuit seeks damages, injunctive relief, and other remedies to stop the startup from using NYT content without authorization, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Perplexity, valued at about $20 billion, faces similar legal challenges from Chicago Tribune, Encyclopedia Britannica, Dow Jones, and Reddit over content scraping. The startup argues it indexes web pages with factual citations rather than scraping data for foundation models.

This case highlights the ongoing tension between publishers and AI companies over the use of copyrighted content to develop generative AI tools. NYT previously allowed Amazon’s Alexa to use its editorial content but opposes unlicensed usage by Perplexity.

News.Az