Obama calls for urgent action to prevent starvation in Gaza

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has called for immediate steps to halt the growing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, urging the international community to act swiftly to prevent further deaths from starvation.

In a statement posted Sunday on X, Obama emphasized the urgency of the situation, referencing two New York Times articles and calling for unimpeded humanitarian access to the enclave, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"While a lasting resolution to the crisis in Gaza must involve a return of all hostages and a cessation of Israel’s military operations, these articles underscore the immediate need for action to be taken to prevent the travesty of innocent people dying of preventable starvation," he said.

"Aid must be permitted to reach people in Gaza. There is no justification for keeping food and water away from civilian families."

Obama’s comments come amid mounting global outrage over the escalating hunger crisis in Gaza. Harrowing footage circulating online shows emaciated residents, many on the brink of collapse due to prolonged starvation and dehydration.

In response to growing pressure, Israel on Sunday announced plans for localized, temporary pauses in its military operations to allow humanitarian aid deliveries through designated corridors. However, critics argue the measures fall far short of addressing the scale of the crisis.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated sharply since March 2, when Israel closed all border crossings, cutting off essential supplies. The blockade, now in its 18th year, has left the territory’s population of over 2 million with limited access to food, water, and medicine.

Since launching its military offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The international legal pressure on Israel is also growing. In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Separately, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The situation continues to draw condemnation from human rights groups and world leaders, who are demanding an immediate ceasefire and full humanitarian access to Gaza.

News.Az