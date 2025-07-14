Obama urges democrats to 'toughen up' amid second Trump term

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President Barack Obama delivered a forceful message to fellow Democrats during a private fundraiser in New Jersey on Friday night, urging the party to stop complaining and “toughen up” in the face of Donald Trump’s second term.

At the event hosted by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, Obama told donors that the moment demands action, courage, and persistence, not disillusionment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Don’t tell me you’re a Democrat, but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything,” Obama said. “No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something.”

Obama criticized Democrats who remain silent or passive, stressing that defending core values like free speech and democracy is most important when it's difficult. “What’s needed now is courage,” he said.

The former president encouraged the party to focus on upcoming gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, describing nominees Rep. Mikie Sherrill and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger as “powerful spokespersons for pragmatic, commonsense progress.” He emphasized that investing in these races and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) will be critical to rebuilding momentum ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The fundraiser brought in $2.5 million, part of which will go toward supporting Democratic campaigns in key states.

Obama also weighed in on internal party debates, especially tensions between progressive ideals and practical policy execution. He called for a results-driven approach, warning against regulatory and zoning obstacles that block housing development: “I don’t want to know your ideology if you can’t build anything.”

In his sharpest remarks, Obama acknowledged the erosion of “guardrails” within the Republican Party and criticized intimidation tactics used under the Trump administration. He urged Democrats—and institutions like law firms and universities, to push back against those efforts.

“What’s being asked of us is to stand up for what’s right, even if it’s uncomfortable,” Obama said. “If we all do our jobs over the next year and a half, I think we will rebuild momentum and get this country moving in the direction it should.”

The speech marked one of Obama’s most pointed public political interventions since Trump’s return to office in January.

News.Az