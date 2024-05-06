Yandex metrika counter

OECD annual inflation slightly rises to 5.8% in March

  • Economics
Annual consumer inflation in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area slightly rose to 5.8% in March, according to data released on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The figure accelerated from 5.7% in February, the Paris-based organization said in a statement.

Headline inflation fell in 19 OECD countries, with the largest monthly decline seen in Slovakia.

Energy prices increased for the first time since last April, up 0.6% year-on-year.

Food inflation in the OECD eased further to 4.9%, from 5.3% the previous month.

Core inflation, excluding food and energy, however, was stable at 6.4%.

In the G20, annual inflation was constant at 6.9%, its highest level since March 2023.


News.Az 

