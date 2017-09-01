Officer Edik Poghosyan who shared posts about problems in Armenian army to be arrested

Officer Edik Poghosyan who shared posts about problems in Armenian army to be arrested

Captain Poghosyan shared his views about negative cases, arbitrariness and fatal cases in the military unit where he served.

Officer of military unit No 33651 of the occupant Armenian armed forces located in Madagiz Edik Poghosyan is subjected to persecution for sharing posts in social networks about problems he encountered during military service, crimes and arbitrariness of high-ranking military officers in Armenian army, according to Armenian posts in social networks.

Active user of social networks, captain Poghosyan shared his views about negative cases, arbitrariness and fatal cases in the military unit where he served. After that he was subjected to pressure from commanders' side. Unable to stand unjustice, the Armenian army captain decided to desert. After the first attempt he was brought back to the military unit by his parents. Facing difficulties and persecution, he again left the service.

A criminal case has been instituted and search for captain Poghosyan has been launched. Investigation is underway.

