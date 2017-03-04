Official: Armenia’s frontline provocations – part of some insidious plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a reason behind armed provocations of the Armenian authorities on the frontline.

The statement came from Novruz Mammadov, deputy head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, chief of the administration’s foreign relations department, APA reports.



The top official stressed that though maintaining stability on the line of contact was put forward as the main principle during the meetings held in Vienna and St. Petersburg, Armenia continues to commit frontline provocations, which are part of some insidious plan.



“For now, I wouldn’t want to say anything about that. We should wait for a while,” said Mammadov.

News.Az

