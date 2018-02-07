Official Baku: Dominique de Buman's statements can be assessed as support for segregation and racism

"The thoughts expressed by President of the Swiss National Council Dominique de Buman in Yerevan can be assessed as a support for segregation and racism."

"Abusing the official status of a speaker of the Swiss National Council Dominique de Buman voices biased statements contradicting to the Swiss policy of neutrality during his visit to Yerevan and undermines the negotiations over the resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

According to spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev, who commented on the statements of President of the Swiss National Council Dominique de Buman, the thoughts expressed by President of the Swiss National Council Dominique de Buman in Yerevan if translated into the internationally recognized language can be assessed as a support for segregation and racism.

"In 2012 by visiting the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenian armed forces Dominique De Buman violated the laws, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. By that visit and the thoughts voiced recently in Armenia he demonstated his support for Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, occupation of our country's lands by Armenian armed forces and bloody ethnic cleansing committed against more than a million of Azerbaijanis in our occupied lands," the spokesman said.

