Official Baku: No Azerbaijani nationals among victims of Barcelona terrorist attack

"We strongly condemn the terrorist acts committed in the Barcelona city of Spain."

"We express our deep condolences to the families of those killed in the terrorist attacks and wish the soonest recovery to those injured," Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told News.Az.

"As a state suffering from terrorism, Azerbaijan Republc strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism," he noted.

According to Hikmat Hajiyev, President of Azerbaijan Republic, Mr.Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to King of Spain, His Majesty Felipe VI over the terrorist attacks in Barcelona.

"Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has also addressed a letter of condolences to Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfonso Maria Dastis," Hajiyev said.

According to him, the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Spain says no Azerbaijani victims have yet been recorded among those killed and injured as a result of the terrorist attacks in Barcelona.

"Our embassy stays in touch with the respective structures of Spain," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, there are several unidentified victims of the terrorist attacks.

"Media and public will be informed in case any additional information emerges," he concluded.

News.Az

