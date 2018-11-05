Official: By end of 2018, 13 more agroparks to open in Azerbaijan

By the end of 2018, 13 agroparks will be created in Azerbaijan, the Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Shirzad Abdullayev said during the discussion of the state and consolidated budgets for 2018 at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees Nov. 5.

The deputy minister said that six agroparks have already been created and work is underway to create agroparks and large farms in 30 districts of the country, AzVision reports. Their total area is 192,000 square meters, and the volume of investments amounts to 1.4 billion manats.

Abdullayev stressed that the Azerbaijani government provides comprehensive support for the creation of agroparks and agricultural development. Thus, 219 million manats were allocated for the creation of infrastructure of agroparks and other 111 million manats accounted for concessional loans for residents of these agroparks .

He noted that the creation of agroparks and large farms is an important element in the development of the agricultural sector.

According to the government's forecasts, the sectors of agriculture, forestry and fish farming in 2018 should increase by 5.1 percent, in 2019 - by 4.6 percent, in 2020 - 4.8 percent, in 2021 - 4.6 percent and in 2022 - by 4.3 percent.

News.Az

