Official: By end of 2018, 13 more agroparks to open in Azerbaijan
By the end of 2018, 13 agroparks will be created in Azerbaijan, the Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Shirzad Abdullayev said during the discussion of the state and consolidated budgets for 2018 at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees Nov. 5.
The deputy minister said that six
Abdullayev stressed that the Azerbaijani government provides comprehensive support for the creation of
He noted that the creation of
According to the government's forecasts, the sectors of agriculture, forestry and fish farming in 2018 should increase by 5.1 percent, in 2019 - by 4.6 percent, in 2020 - 4.8 percent, in 2021 - 4.6 percent and in 2022 - by 4.3 percent.
News.Az