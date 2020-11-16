OIC reiterated its support for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Cessation of Hostilities between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, Organization said in a statement on Nov. 16.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the announcement of the cessation of hostilities between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia at the occupied territories of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The General Secretariat has consistently supported the resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in accordance with relevant resolutions and decisions adopted by the OIC and the United Nations Security Council.

The OIC General Secretariat renews its solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan and expects that Armenian armed forces will fully and unconditionally withdraw from the remaining occupied Azerbaijani territories based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az