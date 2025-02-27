OIC secretary-general honors Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genociede.

“On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the commemoration of the genocide in the town of Khojaly of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha made a statement paying tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 1992 atrocities,” the OIC Secretariat said in a press release, News.Az reports.

“The Secretary-General reiterated that the Khojaly incident was a result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Republic of Armenia. He referred to the Cairo Final Communiqué (Paragraph 117) adopted by the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit, held in Cairo in 2013 and to the Resolution No. 47/50-POL on "Solidarity with the victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992," adopted by the 50th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Yaoundé, Republic of Cameroon, in 2024, which considered the mass atrocities perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied town of Khojaly, as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide,” the Secretariat stated.

On February 26, 2025, Azerbaijan marks the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, a tragic event during the Karabakh conflict. Following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, Armenian forces escalated their offensive against Azerbaijanis, leading to the mass murder of civilians in various Azerbaijani villages, including Khojaly. Before the genocide, around 50 residents of Malibeyli and Kushchular villages were killed by Armenian forces in February 1992.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, Armenian forces committed the horrific genocide in Khojaly, killing 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly. Over 487 were wounded, and 1,275 were taken prisoner, with the fate of 150 remaining unknown. This massacre is a central part of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, with recognition from several countries, including Pakistan, Sudan, and 22 U.S. states.

News.Az