Yandex metrika counter

Oil falls as weak US economic data stokes recession fears

  • Economics
  • Share
Oil falls as weak US economic data stokes recession fears

Oil fell on Thursday as weak U.S. economic data raised concerns over a potential global recession and demand reduction, but benchmark prices were headed for a weekly advance after OPEC+ announced further output cuts and U.S. oil stocks dropped, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.9%, to $84.25 a barrel by 0344 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude slid 73 cents, also 0.9%, to $79.88 a barrel.

Brent and WTI have both gained more than 5.5% so far this week, headed towards three straight weeks of increase, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, pledged voluntary production cuts.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      