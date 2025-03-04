Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices plunge amid US tariffs, OPEC+ production plans

  • Economics
  • Share
Oil prices plunge amid US tariffs, OPEC+ production plans
Photo: Shutterstock

Oil prices continued to slide, reaching their lowest in nearly three months, as the Trump administration's tariffs on US trading partners, including China, came into effect.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ indicated plans to revive suspended production, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Brent (BZ=F) dropped below $71 a barrel after losing 1.6% on Monday, and West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) was near $68. Beijing immediately retaliated by imposing levies on US agriculture, raising concerns over a bruising trade war. Tariffs on Canada and Mexico also came into effect on Tuesday.

Benchmark futures tumbled in the previous session after OPEC+ said it will start increasing output in April following repeated delays, though the boost could be paused or reversed subject to market conditions.

Global oil markets face a supply surplus this year even if OPEC+ keeps output flat, the International Energy Agency said in a report last month. The cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, plans to increase production by 138,000 barrels a day, according to a statement posted on its website.

Crude has trended lower since mid-January on concerns about lackluster demand and the fallout from President Donald Trump’s trade policies. Levies on Chinese exports were doubled to 20%, while most of what the US imports from Canada and Mexico is subject to a 25% duty.

Canadian energy such as crude is subject to a 10% tariff.

“Oil is under pressure on two fronts,” said Warren Patterson, Singapore-based head of commodities strategy for ING Groep NV, citing the supply boost from OPEC+ and US levies. Retaliatory tariffs mean “likely further escalation, which will only further cloud the growth and demand outlook.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      