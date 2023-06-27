Yandex metrika counter

Oil rises on supply worries, U.S. summer demand hopes

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, spurred by worries about political instability in Russia and possible supply disruptions, as well as U.S. demand hopes ahead of the summer driving season, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

By 0041 GMT, Brent crude futures had climbed 37 cents to $74.55 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 42 cents to $69.79 a barrel. On Monday, Brent had climbed 0.5% and the WTI 0.3%.

A clash between Moscow and Russian mercenary group Wagner was averted on Saturday after the heavily armed mercenaries withdrew from the southern city of Rostov under a deal that halted their rapid advance on the capital.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

