Oil set for monthly drop as traders balance glut and geopolitics

Oil prices edged lower on Friday, heading for a monthly loss as markets weighed concerns over a potential supply glut and geopolitical tensions.

Traders are closely watching US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, which have added further uncertainty to the outlook, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Brent for November delivery traded below $68 a barrel, with the global benchmark about 5% lower this month. West Texas Intermediate fell toward $64. Oil has lost ground in August on worries that global supplies will run ahead of demand in the coming quarters, boosting stockpiles.

Investors are also focused on Ukraine, and potential shifts in crude flows from Russia. US President Donald Trump was “not happy” about Moscow’s recent strikes on Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. Washington has imposed a 50% levy on most Indian imports to punish the South Asian nation for buying Russian crude. Moscow unleashed a wave of drone and missile strikes on Kyiv earlier this week, in defiance of US calls for an end to the fighting, killing 18 people, Ukrainian authorities said. A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin was unlikely, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Trump has threatened “very big consequences” if Moscow doesn’t come to the negotiating table. Oil’s decline in August is the first monthly drop since April, when most commodities were hurt by a sharp escalation in Trump’s trade war and concerns that energy consumption would suffer. The worries about a surplus — with the International Energy Agency forecasting a record glut — follow a campaign by OPEC+ to restore idled capacity. “More OPEC+ oil is coming to the market amid worries over US economic growth, which keeps the market well-supplied,” said Jens Naervig Pedersen, a strategist at Danske Bank AS. “At the same time, the US looks ready to ramp up sanctions on Russian crude buyers.”

