Oil prices dip as market surplus concerns mount

Oil prices declined as concerns grow that the market may be entering a surplus, overshadowing US attempts to persuade India to halt purchases of Russian crude.

Brent dropped below $68 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $64, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stepped up the pressure on New Delhi to halt purchases of Russian oil after Washington doubled a levy on imports from the country to 50%. Calling Indians “arrogant,” he cast the conflict in Ukraine as “Modi’s war.”

The US has singled out India for Russian crude imports, while sparing China even though that country is also a major buyer. Refiners in the South Asian nation have signaled they intend to press on with the bulk of their oil purchases from Russia for October loading and beyond.

Crude has swung between gains and losses this week, with futures on course for the biggest monthly loss since April. Traders are concerned the global market faces a surplus in the coming quarters after OPEC+ loosened supply curbs, while nations outside the alliance also ramped up output. The US-led trade war has also spurred worries over demand.

In the Ukraine war, Kyiv pressed on with assaults against Russia’s refineries and energy-transport infrastructure, with an official saying two processors were hit, according to a Telegram post. Overnight, Moscow unleashed a wave of drone and missile strikes against the Ukranian capital. On Wednesday, a US government report painted a mixed picture of the domestic oil market. While refinery runs were down in all regions, pulling the nationwide figure to the lowest since early July, crude stockpiles at the hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, fell for the first time in eight weeks.

News.Az