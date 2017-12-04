Oil tanker overhauled in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has completed overhaul of the “Shusha” tanker, the company said in a message on December 4, Azernews reports.

The underwater and above-water parts of the tanker have been painted, equipment, mechanisms, main and auxiliary engines, pipelines systems repaired, according to the message.

“Adjustment of the tanker’s control system, as well as welding work on the vessel’s hull was carried out,” the message said.

The length of the “Shusha” tanker is 149.9 meters, width - 17.3 meters, maximum speed - 12 knots.

At present, there are 34 tankers in the fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC.

News.Az

News.Az