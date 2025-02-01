Oman’s oil exports surpass 308 million barrels

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the end of December 2024, the Sultanate of Oman exported a total of approximately 308.42 million barrels of oil, with an average price of $81.2 per barrel.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that oil exports constituted 84.9 percent of the total oil production, which amounted to 363.28 million barrels, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The data further indicated that total oil exports recorded a 0.6 percent decrease and amounted to 310.33 million barrels by the end of December 2024.

Total crude oil production decreased by 6.5 percent to reach about 278.19 million barrels by the end of December 2024, total oil condensate production reached 85.26 million barrels, while the average daily oil production reached 992,600 barrels until the end of December 2024.

China topped the list of oil importers from the Sultanate of Oman, with total exports amounting to 289.21 million barrels, an increase of 1.3 percent from the end of December 2023, followed by South Korea at 5.76 million barrels, an increase of 10.6 percent, followed by Japan at 5.65 million barrels, a decrease of 39.7 percent. The exports to India amounted to 3.40 million barrels, an increase of 10.6 percent.

