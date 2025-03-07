One dead, seven missing as floods, landslides hit Indonesia

An aerial picture shows a flooded residential area after some rivers overflowed following heavy rain in Bekasi, a suburb of Jakarta, on March 5, 2025. (AFP)

Floods and landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java killed one and left seven more missing after heavy rains inundated more than a dozen towns, an official said Friday.

Torrential rains this week hit capital Jakarta and its surrounding cities, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate and authorities to use weather modification technology, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

But the bad weather carried on in neighbouring West Java province Thursday, hitting most parts of its Sukabumi district, damaging houses and flooding hundreds of public facilities including schools and hospitals.

One child was found dead, and seven people in three separate districts were still missing, according to the local disaster agency.

"The disaster was caused by extreme weather and torrential rain with high intensity that lasted for a long time," agency spokesman Andrie Setiawan told AFP.

At least 18 towns in the district were affected by flooding and landslides, he said, adding more than 200 people had to evacuate to higher ground.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April.

Climate change has also increased the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.

In January, at least 25 people died after floods and landslides hit a town in Central Java.

Around 70 people died in May last year after heavy rains caused flash floods in West Sumatra, pushing a mixture of ash, sand and pebbles from the eruption of Mount Marapi into residential areas.

