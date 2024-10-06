One killed, 10 injured in shooting in southern Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 25-year-old woman has died and 10 others have been injured in a shooting in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, local authorities said.

The gunman was shot dead at the scene after what police described as a "suspected terror attack" at the city's central bus station, News.Az reports, citing BBC.Israel's ambulance service said medics are treating ten victims, some of whom suffered gunshot wounds.One woman is in a “moderate to serious” condition and four others are in a “moderate condition”, the ambulance service said.They have been taken to the nearby Soroka Hospital.Shortly after the attack, Israel’s transport minister Miri Regev called for the families of “terrorists” to be deported from the country.“The time has come for a deterrent punishment to prevent the attacks on Israeli territory,” she wrote on X.Last week, seven people were killed in a shooting and knife attack in Tel Aviv after a gunman opened fire at members of the public in the Jaffa area.Israeli authorities have said they are on high alert across the country ahead of the one year anniversary of Hamas’s assault on southern Israel on 7 October last year, which triggered the current Gaza war.

