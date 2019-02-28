One killed, 13 wounded in car bombing in Iraq's Mosul

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least a civilian was killed and 13 others wounded on Thursday in a car bomb explosion in Iraq's northern city of Mosul, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A booby-trapped car detonated in a commercial street in the al-Majmoua al-Thaqafiyah neighborhood on the eastern bank of Mosul, some 400 km north of the capital Baghdad, killing a civilian and injuring 13 others, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC).

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State (IS) militant group, in most cases, is responsible for attacks targeting security forces and crowded areas, including markets, cafes and mosques.

The security situation in Iraq has been dramatically improved since Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, the IS remnants have since melted or regrouped in urban and rugged areas, carrying out attacks against the security forces and civilians despite operations from time to time to hunt them down.

News.Az

News.Az