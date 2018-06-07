One killed, 29 injured in minibus accident in Turkey’s east

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person was killed and 29 others were injured when an intercity minibus was toppled on the Sivas-Erzincan road in northeastern Turkey.

A 22-year-old woman lost her life at the scene of the accident yesterday afternoon, while four others remain critically injured, Doğan News Agency reported.

Some 11 of the 29 injured people were taken to the hospital for treatment and 18 others who were slightly wounded were treated at the scene of the accident, the agency’s report read.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

News.Az

News.Az